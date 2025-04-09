Teacher identified by podcast as ‘GAA Catfish’ ends school disciplinary proceedings
The music teacher has denied she is the so-called ‘GAA Catfish’ whose alleged behaviour was documented by a comedy podcast series
A music teacher who claimed she was falsely identified as the so-called “GAA Catfish” in a popular Irish podcast series has resolved disciplinary action brought by her school.
The 2 Johnnies Podcast discussed a woman, referred to as “Nikki”, who was deceiving people online by pretending to be someone else and luring men in the GAA community.
The woman, Niamh Farrell, of The Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, denied she is the so-called “GAA Catfish”.
On Wednesday (April 9), the High Court in Dublin heard that disciplinary proceedings have ended, and a report that identified the secondary school teacher as the person the podcast relates to has been withdrawn.
Farrell was previously granted a temporary injunction against the board of management of the school at which she works in Rathfarnham, Dublin. This court order prevented Colaiste Eanna CBS from progressing disciplinary proceedings against her, which could have resulted in her dismissal.
In her sworn affidavit submitted to the court, the music teacher said speculation online had claimed she was the “GAA Catfish” and the accusations became known among parents and the student body at the school in 2022.
Farrell said she informed the principal that the allegations were completely false. In March, she was shocked to receive a report into her conduct, and said it purported to be compiled under revised procedures for suspension and dismissal of teachers and principals.
She also denied a claim she said was in the report, that she had confirmed she is the person the podcast relates to, and stated that “at no time” did she accept this.
The board of management of Colaiste Eanna CBS was due to submit a replying affidavit, where it could set out its position on the dispute in open court.
On Wednesday, senior counsel for Ms Farrell, Conor Power, said the matter has been “fully resolved” and proceedings are to be struck out with an order made for Ms Farrell’s costs.
He told the court the school has agreed to withdraw the report which claimed Ms Farrell is the person referred to in the podcast.
A senior counsel representing the school said “that is correct” and confirmed the process is “at an end”.
Asked by judge Brian Cregan if his client had been wrongly identified, Mr Power told the court the disciplinary process had been stopped, which is what he and Ms Farrell had sought to achieve.
“I take it from that that the school has ceased the disciplinary process, that’s what I sought to achieve and that was what the plaintiff has achieved,” he said.