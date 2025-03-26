Irish deputy premier to reaffirm ‘unwavering commitment’ to UN Lebanon mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier is to reaffirm “unwavering commitment” to the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the nation’s security and stability.

Simon Harris is visiting Lebanon this week against a backdrop of heightened tensions with Israel.

His Wednesday itinerary includes talks with the Lebanese foreign affairs and defence ministers in Beirut, and a visit to Irish peacekeeping soldiers serving as part of the Unifil mission.

The Tanaiste had said Private Sean Rooney, an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon, would be a “key feature” of his political talks.

The 24-year-old from Co Donegal, was killed while on deployment with Unifil on December 14 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Harris met Lebanese Defence Minister Michel Menassah where he highlighted “Ireland’s deep concern over the lack of progress in bringing those” who killed Pte Rooney to justice and “outlined the urgent need for progress”.

The Irish Government says that lack of progress is “particularly distressing” for the Rooney family.

In a formal letter to Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yousseff Rajji, Mr Harris also raised the matter of Pte Rooney’s killing.

He outlined how seven Lebanese citizens had been indicted in relation to the incident, noting that only one defendant has appeared before the military tribunal judge.

However, he did not attend the most recent hearings, citing a medical issue.

At the most recent hearing on February 12, Mr Harris said no medical evidence was provided to support his absence and there has been “no significant progress” in the trial to date.

The Tanaiste told Mr Rajji that the Rooney family intends to attend the next hearing on September 17 and said it was hope that they would see “real evidence” of an intention of the authorities to see justice enacted.

Mr Harris said it was his hope that the current Lebanese government, formed last month, and newly established court structures in the country could bring progress to the case.

“My government has repeatedly stressed the need for accountability (for) attacks on peacekeepers and the need for justice to be served in this case.”

Mr Harris also expressed “deep concern” about the security situation in southern Lebanon.

He told the ministers that the Irish Defence Forces have been “proud contributors” to Unifil for over 40 years and that Irish troops have “formed deep ties with the Lebanese Armed Forces and local communities”.

Later on Wednesday, the Tanaiste will visit Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon where members of the 125th Infantry Battalion are serving as part of the Unifil peacekeeping mission.

He is expected to tell the peacekeepers how the Irish public feel a “great sense of pride” in the work they do.

He will also announce a doubling of funding to 80,000 euros (£66,724) for Civil-Military Co-operation (Cimic) projects.

These include community and health facilities, workshops and education classes for children.

Speaking following the meetings with his Lebanese counterparts, the Tanaiste said: “I want to reaffirm Ireland’s unwavering commitment to this vital mission and to Lebanon’s security and stability.

“Ireland remains fully committed to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which is essential for maintaining stability in South Lebanon, preventing hostilities, and supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.”