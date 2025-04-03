Tariffs could bring ‘devastating impacts’ to Irish drinks sector

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish Whiskey Association has warned that new US tariffs could have "devastating impacts" on the spirits sector.

The US market accounts for a significant portion of Irish drinks exports – 41%, to be exact – equating to €865 million annually.

The association underscored the robust growth experienced by both the US and EU spirits sectors under the tariff-free arrangement in place between 1997 and 2018, noting a 450% increase during that period. The potential disruption caused by new tariffs poses a considerable threat to this transatlantic trade.

It said: “Our high-quality jobs cannot be reshored or repatriated to the US. Our sectors are truly interconnected.

“There are many examples of EU and US distillers working together in developing portfolios, operating facilities, creating additional jobs and new investments in both jurisdictions.

“The EU and US spirits sector is the best-in-class model for reciprocal, zero-for-zero tariff trade.”

The representative body said the industry has surmounted challenges in the past and will continue to engage with the Irish Government and the EU to secure supportive measures.

It said: “We encourage both the EU and US to work together in good faith in seeking an agreement which will avoid tariffs and the devastating impact they may have.

“We hope that this spirit of co-operation, collaboration and conviviality can help contribute to an eventual resolution to trade disputes.”

Mr Trump advised companies who did not want tariffs implemented on their goods to “build your product right here in America”.

He predicted he would receive calls from foreign leaders looking for exemptions and advised that they should terminate their own tariffs, and start buying “tens of millions of dollars” of US goods.