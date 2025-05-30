Irvine Welsh documentary to close Edinburgh International Film Festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Film Festival have announced a documentary about Irvine Welsh will be screened on the final night.

The festival runs from August 14 to 20, closing with the world premiere of Paul Sng’s immersive documentary Reality Is Not Enough.

The documentary is said to be a thrilling and revealing exploration of Trainspotting author Welsh, following his huge success with several film adaptations and six million books sold worldwide, and his awareness of mortality.

It sees Welsh, who stars in the film, take a wild journey that explores the boundaries of consciousness.

The autobiographical film combines intimate observational footage, rare archive film clips and readings from his novels narrated by screen stars Liam Neeson, Maxine Peake, Ruth Negga and Stephen Graham, and musician Nick Cave.

Reality Is Not Enough was co-financed and produced by Edinburgh-based production company LS Films, with the support of Screen Scotland and with Sarah Drummond as executive producer.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and director of the film festival, said “We were so impressed by this brilliantly immersive and fascinating documentary about iconic Scottish writer Irvine Welsh.

“Director Paul Sng’s refreshingly unusual and highly cinematic approach perfectly fits his subject – a man who has spent an entire career refusing to be pinned down, always surprising us with works of profound impact, rawness and grace.

“We could not think of a better way to round off our festival than with this terrific film.”

Sng said: “I’m completely delighted that Reality Is Not Enough has been chosen to close this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“When I read Trainspotting as a teenager in London back in the 90s, I had no idea I would one day live in the city where the book is set, let alone make a film with its author Irvine Welsh.

“Having our world premiere in our home city is a huge honour and we’re looking forward immensely to sharing the film with the EIFF audience.”

Drummond said: “I grew up in north Edinburgh during the era that shaped so much of Irvine’s writing, so helping bring this intimate portrait of the man behind the books to the screen has been something truly special.

“Reality Is Not Enough is raw and unexpectedly tender, and it’s been a privilege to make it here in the city that connects us both.”