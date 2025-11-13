Gold pocket watch belonging to iconic couple depicted in Titanic movie up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gold pocket watch recovered from an elderly couple who tragically drowned during the sinking of the Titanic is expected to fetch at least £800,000 at auction.

The 18-carat Jules Jurgensen engraved timepiece belonged to first-class passenger Isidor Straus, whose body was found with the watch and other personal effects, which were subsequently returned to his family.

Mr Straus and his wife, Ida, were famously portrayed in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic movie, cradling each other as the ship sank in April 1912, costing 1,500 lives.

He had been given the watch in 1888 as a gift for his 43rd birthday – the same year he became a partner in New York department store Macy’s.

open image in gallery Isidor and Ida Straus depicted holding each other as the ship sank in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster ( 20th Century Fox )

During the night of the sinking, the wealthy couple made their way to the Titanic’s boat deck.

When Mr Straus was offered a seat on a lifeboat due to his age, he replied that he would not go before other men.

Mrs Straus refused to leave her husband, and they were last seen alive sitting on deck chairs, facing fate by each other’s side. They were among very few first-class passengers to perish in the disaster.

open image in gallery Titanic couple’s gold pocket watch could sell for £800,000 at auction (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

The watch is now being sold by the family of Mr and Mrs Straus at auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son Auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire, later this month.

Also being sold is a letter written by Mrs Straus on Titanic stationery and posted while onboard the ship.

Born into a Jewish family in Otterberg, Bavaria, in 1845, Mr Straus emigrated to the US with his family in 1854.

In January 1912, he and his wife travelled on RMS Caronia to Jerusalem before returning to the US via Southampton on the Titanic.

open image in gallery Also being sold among the collection is a letter Mrs Straus wrote while onboard the Titanic (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “The Straus archive is without doubt one of the most iconic Titanic-related collections ever to come to market.

“Isador and Ida Straus are two of the most recognisable figures from the Titanic story, famously pictured in the James Cameron epic Titanic as the elderly couple at the end of the movie, hugging each other in their stateroom as the water envelops them.

“Theirs was the ultimate love story, Isidor epitomised the American Dream, rising from humble immigrant to a titan of the New York establishment, owning Macy’s department store.

“As the ship was sinking, despite being offered a seat in a lifeboat, Ida refused to leave her husband and stated to him, ‘Isidor we have been together all of these years, where you go, I go’.

“Ida even handed her fur coat to her maid, Ellen Bird, as she entered a lifeboat.

“The letter written on Titanic gives a unique snapshot from the eyes of a first-class passenger to life onboard, the watch is without doubt one of the most important Titanic items in existence.

“It has been treasured by the family for over 113 years but now is the time for it to find a new home.”