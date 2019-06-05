A student who mocked Isis on Facebook is being investigated over claims his post put "minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear."

Robbie Travers, a 21-year-old third-year law student, is being probed by the University of Edinburgh over claims he committed a "hate crime," even though no criminal investigation by the police has taken place.

The complaint came when he shared a comment after the US Air Force dropped a massive ordnance air blast (MOAB, or "mother of all bombs") on a network of Isis tunnels in Afghanistan in April.

Mr Travers wrote on Facebook: “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on an Isis network of tunnels in Afghanistan.

"I'm glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins".

A spokesman for the university confirmed complaints alleging misconduct against Mr Travers were being investigated, telling The Times: “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.”

Update: This article previously referred to one of the complaints against Mr Travers as having been made by second year student Esme Allman. While Ms Allman did make a complaint it did not contain the comments that were attributed to her (that Mr Travers was "Islamaphobic" and had "put minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear"); those remarks had, we understand, in fact been made by another student in a separate complaint. We apologise to Ms Allman for the confusion.