Syrian camps where British Isis members and their children are being held indefinitely have been labelled “a coward’s Guantanamo” by the former director of public prosecutions.

Lord Macdonald compared the current situation to the US-run detention camp in Guantanamo Bay, which has been used to hold hundreds of terror suspects without trial.

“I think we’re just demonstrating an unwillingness to take responsibility, I think it’s an embarrassment personally … a coward’s form of Guantanamo,” the crossbench peer added.

He was among witnesses giving evidence to the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Trafficked Britons in Syria on Monday.

The session heard that the UK’s policy was at odds with a growing number of countries, including the US, Germany, Finland and Denmark, who have been repatriating people from camps run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Britain has refused to repatriate British citizens from camps and prisons, where many have been held since early 2019, while using citizenship deprivation and other controversial legal measures to prevent people returning voluntarily.

Ministers have floated the possibility of trials in Iraq or Syria, but Lord Macdonald called the possibility “preposterous” on logistical and international law grounds.

He urged the government to “set our justice system loose” and formally attempt to prosecute suspected Isis members who travelled to Syria from the UK.

“I am confident that many of these individuals would face prosecution because we do know a lot, and many of them have spoken about themselves on social media,” Lord Macdonald added.

“There are other means by which we can place some restraints on people we have to release.”

A former senior official in the US State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism said repatriating people from Isis camps was “the right thing do to from a security perspective”.

Chris Harnisch, who was deputy coordinator for the department from 2018 until earlier this year, said the Trump administration chose to take back “Americans of all ages”.

Alleged Isis ‘Beatles’ El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are being put on trial in the US after the UK refused to repatriate them (Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP/Getty)

He told the APPG that other countries must do the same to “prevent the re-emergence of the caliphate” and that there was “no viable alternative”.

“Isis’ leadership has made clear that the men, women and children in prisons and camps are strategic assets,” he added, warning of repeated attempts at large-scale prison breaks.

“The US and UK and the whole world is at more risk … al-Hol is the capital of the caliphate at this point - you have more hardened adherents to Isis ideology living in that camp than anywhere in the world.”

Mr Harnisch warned that escapees could bolster Isis’ ranks in Syria and Iraq, travel to battlefields elsewhere or return home undetected and plan attacks.

He urged ministers to look at the effect of previous prison breaks that strengthened the Taliban in Afghanistan and contributed to the rise of Isis in 2013.

Mr Harnisch said that Isis camps and prisons were a “hotbed” of radicalisation and terrorist activity, including fundraising and propaganda for Isis, and that indoctrinated children could become a future threat.

He called for the UK to “think twice before stripping nationals of citizenship”, adding: “Such an approach is misguided and will make us all less safe.”

Timeline of the Isis caliphate Show all 19 1 /19 Timeline of the Isis caliphate Timeline of the Isis caliphate ISIS began as a group by the merging of extremist organisations ISI and al-Nusra in 2013. Following clashes, Syrian rebels captured the ISIS headquarters in Aleppo in January 2014 (pictured) AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared the creation of a caliphate in Mosul on 27 June 2014 Timeline of the Isis caliphate Isis conquered the Kurdish towns of Sinjar and Zumar in August 2014, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Pictured are a group of Yazidi Kurds who have fled Rex Timeline of the Isis caliphate On September 2 2014 Isis released a video depicting the beheading of US journalist Steven Sotloff. On September 13 they released another video showing the execution of British aid worker David Haines Timeline of the Isis caliphate The US launched its first airstrikes against Isis in Syria on 23 September 2014. Here Lt Gen William C Mayville Jnr speaks about the bombing campaign in the wake of the first strikes Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Isis militants sit atop a hill planted with their flag in the Syrian town of Kobani on 6 October 2014. They had been advancing on Kobani since mid-September and by now was in control of the city’s entrance and exit points AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Residents of the border village of Alizar keep guard day and night as they wait in fear of mortar fire from Isis who have occupied the nearby city of Kobani Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Smoke rises following a US airstrike on Kobani, 28 October 2014 AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate YPG fighters raise a flag as they reclaim Kobani on 26 January 2015 VOA Timeline of the Isis caliphate Isis seized the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on 20 May 2015. This image show the city from above days after its capture by Isis Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Kurdish forces are stationed on a hill above the town of Sinjar as smoke rises following US airstrikes on 12 November 2015 AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Kurdish forces enter Sinjar after seizing it from Isis control on 13 November 2015 AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Iraqi government forces make the victory sign as they retake the city of Fallujah from ISIS on 26 June 2016 Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Iraqi forces battle with Isis for the city of Mosul on 30 June 2017 AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Members of the Iraqi federal police raise flags in Mosul on 8 July 2017. On the following day, Iraqi prime minister Haider Al Abadi declares victory over Isis in Mosul Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Members of Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim square after taking back the city of Raqqa from Isis. US-backed Syrian forces declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on 20 October 2017 after a four-month long campaign Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Female fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after taking back the city of Raqqa from Isis. US-backed Syrian forces declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on 20 October 2017 after a four-month long campaign AFP/Getty Timeline of the Isis caliphate Trucks full of women and children arrive from the last Isis-held areas in Deir ez-Zor, Syria in January 2019 They were among the last civilians to be living in the ISIS caliphate, by this time reduced to just two small villages in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Richard Hall/The Independent Timeline of the Isis caliphate Zikia Ibrahim, 28, with her two-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter, after fleeing the Isis caliphate, on Saturday 26 January 2019 Richard Hall/The Independent

Shahzad Akbar, Pakistan’s federal minister, said his government had not been told in advance of citizenship deprivation plans for terrorists in the past.

He said Pakistan was currently renegotiating its agreement with the UK because of Brexit, and wants any move to make former British or dual nationals its problem to be by “mutual consent”.

“It’s a very self-centred approach to a global problem,” Mr Akbar told the APPG. “It’s a policy of making your problem someone else’s problem.”

He described the creation of separate penalties for naturalised and natural-born British citizens “problematic and racial in nature to say the least”.

Ministers have previously cited safety concerns and logistical issues in Syria as a bar to repatriating Isis suspects, but the APPG was told that other countries had managed.

Mr Harnisch said the US organised for detainees to be transferred to Iraq and then flown back.

Jussi Tanner, a special envoy for Finland’s ministry of foreign affairs, told how he had himself visited Isis camps in Syria and vetted people for repatriation.

“We certainly have had challenges related to security, in terms of how to arrange our visits, but they have not been insurmountable,” he told MPs and peers.