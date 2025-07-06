Islamic and right-wing extremism remain UK’s ‘biggest threats’, says Cooper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says Islamic and right-wing extremism remain Britain’s “biggest threats” ahead of the 20th anniversary of the July 7 bombings.

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers targeted the capital’s transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

A series of attempted bombings followed the attacks, and in the subsequent manhunt for suspects, police shot dead innocent man Jean Charles de Menezes, at a tube station.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Ms Cooper recalled how news of the attacks had emerged as she headed to a local government conference in her then-role as a junior minister.

“The anti-radicalisation programme Prevent became more important than ever,” Ms Cooper said.

“And communities across the nation were determined that hatred would not win.

“The work done at that time has endured and evolved. Islamist extremist terrorism remains the greatest threat, followed by extreme right-wing terrorism.

“But we also face threats from hostile states, serious organised crime, cyber criminals, and a rise in individuals radicalised online.”

Ms Cooper referenced how the approach to tackling terrorism had continued to evolve in the wake of the tragedy.

In April, legislation providing greater protection to help prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks at event venues officially became law.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn’s Law, compels all UK venues expecting 200 or more people to be on site to prepare for the event of a terror attack.

Larger premises expected to host 800 people or more also have to take steps to reduce their vulnerability to an assault, such as CCTV, bag searches or vehicle checks.

Figen Murray campaigned for the law change in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Speaking when the Bill was signed into law, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today is a landmark moment for our security as my Government delivers on its promise to introduce Martyn’s Law and better protect the public from terrorism.

“Figen’s courage and determination in the face of such unimaginable loss is truly humbling, and it is thanks to her campaigning that Martyn’s Law means her son’s legacy will live on forever.”