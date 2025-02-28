Tories warn against endorsing Islamophobia definition as review group launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Work to create an official definition of Islamophobia would risk “a chilling effect on free speech”, the Conservatives have warned.

Ministers have launched a “working group” aimed at forming an official definition of what is meant by Islamophobia or anti-Muslim hatred within six months.

The group has been created as incidents of hate crime in England and Wales aimed at Muslims is at an all time high, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government.

The working group will be chaired by former Conservative minister Dominic Grieve KC.

But the Conservatives have claimed using the phrase Islamophobia carries a risk to free speech, and have urged the Government to focus on the phrase anti-Muslim hatred instead.

Kevin Hollinrake, the shadow communities secretary, said: “The ‘Islamophobia’ definition risks creating a chilling effect on free speech, legitimate and lawful debate and hindering criticism of Islamist extremism.

“‘Anti-Muslim hatred’ is a more appropriate term as it reflects existing UK hate crime legislation.

“Anti-Muslim hatred, indeed any kind of hate, is abhorrent and has no place in our society or politics.

“No-one should ever be a victim of hatred because of their religion or belief.”

Tory frontbenchers have previously claimed endorsing the definition of Islamophobia agreed by an all-party parliamentary group on British Muslims would create a “blasphemy law” by the backdoor.

Working group chairman Mr Grieve said Islamophobia “is as challenging to define as its existence is undoubted”.

He added: “We need to balance addressing the lived experience of those who are victims of it and the right of British Muslims to feel heard and protected as equal citizens of our country, with the unwavering requirement to maintain freedom of thought and expression under law for all.

“I welcome the Government’s decision to bring forward this needed work and I am hopeful that this commission will come up with principles in defining Islamophobia which are compatible with those requirements and can thus help support positive change in our country.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is also the Communities Secretary, said anti-Muslim hate crime “is unacceptable and has no place in our society”.

She added: “That’s why we’ve committed to defining Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, as a crucial steps forward in tackling it and creating a society where everyone feels safe and welcome.”