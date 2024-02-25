Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Muslims in Britain have said they are too scared to leave their homes after dark, as new figures show the number of Islamophobic incidents since the 7 October attacks have skyrocketed.

London charity Islamophobia Response Unit (IRU) says many of the incidents have involved people being targeted over their support for Palestine, as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage.

Muslims who have spoken to The Independent have said they have had bricks through their windows for displaying the Palestinian flag while one teenager says he was questioned by his teachers after he displayed a Palestinian badge at school.

As the war in Gaza continues to rage, with airstrikes causing damage like this in Rafah, Muslims in Britain say they have seen a rise in Islamophobia (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

IRU says it saw a 365 per cent increase in reports of Islamophobia in October, following Hamas’ deadly attacks in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead. Britain’s Jewish community has also seen a surge in antisemitic incidents, with charity Community Security Trust (CST) revealing earlier this month it had seen a record number in 2023, including 2,699 since 7 October.

“Since October 2023 IRU has seen a sustained increase in reports to the unit,” IRU CEO Majid Iqbal said. “It is clear that this is now developing into a long-term trend and is having a profound impact on those affected by it. IRU calls on the press and politicians to not demonise legitimate Palestinian activism and, by extension, British Muslims, to avoid feeding into the serious societal problem of Islamophobia.”

The figures come after a report earlier this week from Tell Mama, another body that measures anti-Muslim hate, said there were 2,010 incidents between 7 October 2023 and 7 February this year, more than triple the 600 reported during the same period the year before.

A doctor said he had a rock thrown through his window just for displaying the Palestinian flag (Supplied)

And both sets of figures have come in the same week Tory MP Lee Anderson was suspended by the Conservative Party, following comments about London mayor Sadiq Khan that have been widely condemned as Islamophobic.

Among the cases reported to the IRU was a 17-year-old boy who says he was interrogated by teachers about his faith and “his understanding of Hamas” after he attached a Palestine badge to his school bag. The Year 13 student from London said he felt targeted because he was Muslim which triggered an anxiety attack and led to exam failure.

“The numerous instances of being pulled out whilst studying to remove my badge made me feel like I was targeted because I was a Muslim, which made me feel like I was doing something wrong,” he said. “This feeling of being targeted intensified following the intimidating interrogation, which I was subjected to.”

A teenager says he was grilled by his teachers after he wore a ‘Free Palestine’ badge on his school bag (Supplied)

The student was expecting to discuss his mental health during a safeguarding meeting with two teachers, but says he was instead met with questions such as; ‘Are you a Muslim?’, ‘Do you go Mosque”, “Do you have a British passport”, and claims he was “interrogated” on his understanding of Hamas.

In a separate incident reported to the IRU, a 32-year-old doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, said he has been too scared to leave his home following an attack he believes stemmed from his support for Palestine.

On February 5, the man was awoken by a loud bang and found a large rock had been smashed through a window of his home in Manchester that was displaying a Palestinian flag. The incident left him unable to sleep and forced him to take two weeks of work as he was sick with stress.

“This event has been extremely traumatic and has had a significant impact on my wellbeing,” he told The Independent. “I am not sleeping; I just pace around until 4 or 5am because I am too scared to sleep in the property. I no longer leave the house after sunset, as I am too frightened.”

“I will soon be returning to work after two weeks off sick with stress but I am very concerned about the impact this event will have on my professional performance as a doctor. I do not know how I can work with patients whilst I am this sleep-deprived.”

