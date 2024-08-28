Support truly

Dozens of Muslim organisations have called for the government to “take concrete steps” to tackle Islamophobia in the wake of the far-right riots.

Community leaders have urged the government to take “urgent actions” including launching an independent review, engaging with “elected representatives of Muslim communities” and adopting an updated definition of Islamophobia.

The riots - motivated by anti-immigration sentiment, racism and Islamophobia - swept across England, with mosques targeted with chants of “stop the boats and “we want our country back”.

The riots were sparked by misinformation spread online about the identity of the Southport knifeman, who killed three young girls at a dance class at the end of July, as social media posts falsely claimed the attacker was a Muslim migrant.

Now, 80 Muslim organisations and community leaders have called on the government to specifically look into the role social media, political narratives and mainstream media played in the incitement of violence through an official investigation.

“We want the government to look into why the riots happened. It did not come from nowhere,” Linsay Taylor, head of community Development and engagement at MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) said. “We want the government to look into themselves, address social media and all the different facets that led to this.

“A review has to look at all of this and has to come to a real outcome with practical steps we can take. At the end of the day, the riots have happened. We now have to see how we can work to stop it happening again in the future.”

Reporters at a press conference on Wednesday heard that the recent riots have “proven the need to regulate social media” as online misinformation “could cost lives”.

Ms Taylor added: “We have to look at what happened here and how it managed to fuel the flames so horrendously to the point where people were stuck in hotels while they were literally being set alight.”

Imam of the Southport Islamic Centre Mosque Imam Sheik Ibrahim Hussein, looking at damage inside the mosque after bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent riots ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Other actions the open letter has urged the government to take is to “properly engage” with representatives of the Muslim community.

While community leaders have commended the government for its response to the riots – which saw offenders jailed within days and extra security given to mosques – they say there has not been any “official or real engagement”.

Those who signed the open letter have urged the government to “engage with legitimate, democratically elected national representatives of Muslim communities”, particularly the Muslim Council of Britain, an umbrella body of over 500 Muslim organisations.

The open letter has called for the government to officially adopt the all-party parliamentary group definition of Islamophobia – “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

A spokesperson for the Islamophobia Action Group said: “Islamophobia has fueled the recent far-right riots, and the consequences are clear and dangerous. The government must act now by adopting the APPG definition of Islamophobia; investigate far-right activities; and engage directly with Muslim communities and their national representatives. This is a critical moment to address the root causes of hate and to protect our society.”

The Independent contacted the government for comment.