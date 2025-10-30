Critically endangered species found for first time in 40 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A critically endangered spider, which hasn’t been seen in the UK for four decades, has been rediscovered on the Isle of Wight.

The National Trust’s Newtown National Nature Reserve hailed the discovery of the tiny orange-legged arachnid a “major conservation success”.

The team that found the Aulonia albimana, which was last recorded in the UK in 1985, have informally named the species the white-knuckled wolf spider.

Entomologist Mark Teller, who made the discovery with colleague Graeme Lyons, said the name was inspired by the distinctive pale “knuckles” on its palps – small leg-like appendages at the side of the mouth – and a race against the clock to find it.

“This is one of those unforgettable discoveries. To find a species thought lost for 40 years is thrilling – and a testament to how the right habitat management, combined with curiosity and collaboration, can deliver remarkable results,” he said.

open image in gallery The find at the National Trust's Newtown National Nature Reserve was acclaimed by the charity as a ‘major conservation success’ ( John Miller/National Trust/PA )

Mr Lyons said: “I suggested calling it the white-knuckled wolf spider because this was probably the longest long shot I’ve ever taken part in.

“We had just four hours at the site where this spider was last seen 40 years ago, before our boat came to pick us up.

“I found the first one with just nine minutes to go, and the second one in the last minute. I’ve seen 559 species of spider in the British Isles, and this one was by far the most exciting find.”

The team located the spider in a remote overgrown area of the reserve accessible only by boat, about 2km away from the spider’s former colony.

open image in gallery The tiny orange-legged arachnid, Aulonia albimana ( Graeme Lynons/National Trust/PA )

They said wolf spiders – of which there are about 38 species in the UK – were named for their agile hunting skills as they chase their prey along the ground and pounce on them, although they can also spin a “flimsy web”.

Dr Helen Smith, conservation officer for the British Arachnological Society, said: “The remarkable discovery of this dapper little spider on the Isle of Wight is one of Britain’s epic ‘lost species’ rediscoveries of the century.

“With repeated failure to find it at its former sites, where its open habitat has been lost, it seemed increasingly likely that it had joined the country’s sad list of extinct species.”