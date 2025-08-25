Three dead after helicopter crashes during flying lesson on Isle of Wight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition after a helicopter crash during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to the site near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: “We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning.

“Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.”

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that one of those on board had been airlifted to hospital.

Local fire crews also attended and an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) team was sent to investigate.

Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, told Times Radio the incident was “heartbreaking”, saying what should have been a fun morning out turned to “tragedy”.