Family pay tribute to one-year-old girl who died on Isle of Wight

The family of a one-year-old girl who died on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to her, police have said.

Jayla-Jean Mclaren was taken to hospital on August 1 after being found with serious injuries – but she died on Sunday, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

In a statement published by the force on Thursday, her family said: “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high princess.”

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Newport on the island, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries until November 1, police said.

“We know emotions are understandably high in the local community following news of this devastating incident,” Detective superintendent Rod Kenny said.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with all who knew and loved Jayla-Jean.

“I want to reassure the community that our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working tirelessly to establish the full facts surrounding Jayla-Jean’s death.”

He added: “While we understand the community concern, we urge people not to speculate on the circumstances as this will cause further distress to those who knew Jayla-Jean and could impede the ongoing police investigation.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”