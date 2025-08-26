Isle of Wight helicopter crash latest: Three people killed in crash during flying lesson
Police said one other person remains in a serious condition in hospital after the crash in a field near Ventnor
Three people have died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the Isle of Wight during a flying lesson, police have said.
The aircraft was carrying four people including the pilot when it crashed in a field near Ventnor, the operator Northumbria Helicopters said.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 9.24am that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said three people had died in the crash while one person remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said an investigation is underway.
AAIB launches investigation
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an investigation into Monday’s crash.
“A team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and make inquiries,” it said as Hampshire and Isle of Wight police said they would work alongside the AAIB to support the investigation.
Three killed in helicopter crash on Isle of Wight
A helicopter crashed on Monday during a flight lesson on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, killing three people and leaving one person seriously injured, authorities said.
The Robinson R44 II helicopter had a pilot and three passengers on board when it crashed just before 9.30am. The operator, Northumbria Helicopters, said its aircraft was involved in a crash during a flight lesson.
Confirming the killing of three people, Isle of Wight police said: “At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.”
Where did the helicopter crash?
A helicopter crashed on Monday in a field on the Isle of Wight. Three people died, and one person has been airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
The helicopter crashed near a busy road, according to Darren Toogood, editor and publisher at the Island Echo.
"It's a bank holiday weekend in August on the Isle of Wight,” he told Sky News. “It's an incredibly busy area. Lots of tourists down at the moment. It appears no vehicles were involved, which is incredible, given how busy this road would have been this morning."
Local MP says community is in shock
Joe Robertson, the MP for Isle of Wight East, said the local community is in shock following Monday’s deadly helicopter crash.
“It is very sad and tragic news during what should have been a happy Bank Holiday helicopter flight from Sandown Airport. The whole community is in shock,” he said.
He warned people to stay away from the area as authorities investigate the incident.
Local park manager says authorities closed off roads in wake of crash
A manager of a holiday park near the crash scene told the BBC that authorities “closed off all the roads” in the wake of the helicopter crash.
Fleur Sanders, manager of the Appuldurcombe Gardens Holiday Park in Wroxall, Ventnor, described the day as “chaotic”.
She told the BBC it’s the height of the park’s busy summer season, and there are “guests that can't get access...there's a long diversion, tourists and motor homes are trying to come in”.
Who is investigating the crash?
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is now looking into the helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.
“A team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and make enquiries,” the agency said.
Recap: Northumbria Helicopters confirms its aircraft was involved
A spokesperson for Northumbria Helicopters confirmed that its aircraft G-OCLV, which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter, was involved in Monday’s crash on the Isle of Wight.
"The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson,” the spokesperson said.
What is the status of the injured individual?
The helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight killed three people and injured one person.
That injured individual has since been airlifted to a major trauma centre in a Southampton hospital.
Officials said the injured individual was in serious condition as of Monday morning.
Witness described helicopter as 'spiralling'
Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.
Three people were killed in the crash, while a fourth was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Helicopter crashed about 20 minutes after taking off
The helicopter that crashed on the Isle of Wight departed from Sandown Airport around 9am.
Police received a call about a downed helicopter just over 20 minutes later, at 9.24am.
Three people died in the crash, and one person has been airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.
