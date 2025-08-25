Isle of Wight helicopter crash latest: Emergency services on scene after aircraft crashes into field
The crash happened in a field near Ventnor on the island
A helicopter has crashed in a field near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
So far one patient has been airlifted to hospital in Southampton, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted just after 9am this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 9.24am to a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.
“The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time.”
Just four minutes later, at 9.28am, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatchers deployed an air ambulance to the incident.
Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were also called out shortly before 09.30am, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.
An initial witness report suggests there were four people on board and that the airbags were activated.
Breaking: one patient has been airlifted to major trauma centre
One patient has been airlifted to hospital in Southampton following the helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
She said: “We have treated and airlifted one patient to the major trauma centre, University Hospital Southampton. Our thoughts are with them, and everyone involved in today’s incident.”
More follows...
Mapped: helicopter crashes in a field near Ventnor
A helicopter has crashed in a field near Ventnor and the A3020 Shanklin Road, police said.
A woman told the Isle of Wight County Press she saw the helicopter come down in a hedge as she was driving towards Shanklin.
Initial witness reports suggest four people were on board
Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.
She said she was the first on the scene and saw there were four people on board, and she believed the airbags had been activated.
Emergency services deployed within four minutes
After a call at 9.24am alerted police to a crash near Shanklin road, according to police, emergency services were deployed in just four minutes.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today.
“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.”
Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were also called out shortly before 09.30am, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.
