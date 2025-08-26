Couple killed in Isle of Wight helicopter crash pictured for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple killed when a helicopter crashed on the Isle of Wight have been named by their devastated daughter.

Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski were onboard the Northumbria Helicopters-operated aircraft when it was seen “spiralling” toward the ground near Shanklin on Monday morning.

They died alongside a third passenger, said Ms Czoska’s daughter, Julia Buzar.

A fourth person remains in hospital in a serious condition following the crash, now being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

The couple are reportedly from Bloxham in Oxfordshire and had gone on the flight as part of a birthday present from Ms Buzar for her stepfather.

open image in gallery Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski were among the three people killed in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight, according to their family ( Facebook )

Following Monday’s incident, Ms Buzar’s husband, Jacob Butler, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring the couple’s bodies back to their native Poland.

Sharing the fundraiser on her Facebook page, Ms Buzar wrote: “I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone.

“I never thought I’d be writing something like this. Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with there families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek.”

The fundraising page has so far raised more than £700 through dozens of donations.

Mr Butler wrote on the site: “My partner’s beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“This sudden and devastating event has left all us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss. We are now trying to bring them both back to Poland so they can be laid to rest with their families, in the place they called home.

“The cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and travel is more than we can manage alone, and we are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve.”

On Tuesday, the AAIB confirmed its investigation into the crash near the A3020 Shanklin Road was ongoing, after it sent a team to the crash site yesterday.

Tracking data showed the helicopter was a Robinson R44 II helicopter, with Civil Aviation Authority records stating it was owned by Adventure 001 Ltd, but operated by Northumbria Helicopters.

In a statement reported by The Times, Northumbria Helicopters said the aircraft departed Sandown airport at around 9am with four people onboard including the pilot. The crash took place at around 9.20am.

Leigh Goldsmith, a witness to the crash, told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

Adventure 001 Ltd advertises flights online, including the Ultimate Isle of Wight Helicopter Tour with a description that says: “View some of the best landmarks, coastlines and countryside that the UK has to offer.”

open image in gallery Richard Quigley, MP for Isle of Wight West, led reaction on social media to the crash ( UK Parliament )

Shanklin Town Council said it was "shocked to hear about the incident involving a pleasure flight helicopter crash landing on the outskirts of the town". Ina statement to the BBC it praised the pilot for "bringing the helicopter down" away from urban areas.

The islands two MPs - Richard Quigley and Joe Robertson - led reaction on social media.

Mr Quigley said: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved. And my thanks to each and every one of the island’s emergency services who attended the incident.”

Mr Robertson said: “It is very sad and tragic news during what should have been a happy bank holiday helicopter flight from Sandown Airport. The whole community is in shock.”

Donna Jones, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “My thoughts are with the families of the three people killed in the Isle of Wight Helicopter accident in Ventnor this morning. A fourth person is critically ill in hospital. This is a tragic incident. The families and loved ones of those involved are being supported.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: “We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight. Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.”