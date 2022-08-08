Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am on Monday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

A staff member at the Tollington Arms, a pub located on the affected junction, said “within minutes” there was flooding “like a tsunami”.

The pub warned people to avoid the area.

“It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami,” they told BBC News.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let's hope for a positive outcome.”

A car struggled to drive through the flooded street this morning (Screengrab)

Liz Clutterbuck, 41, a vicar at Emmanuel Church, told the PA news agency: “The flood stretches all the way to Arthur Road. The houses between Arthur Road and Tollington Way have water above the bottom of their front doors.

“The Sobell (leisure centre) is flooded by several feet – could see it at least two feet high on the external exits in the car park. Water still seemed to be flowing fast an hour ago.

“I’m vicar of Emmanuel Church, which is inside the cordoned off area. I’m now back at the church, keeping it open for people to use as needed.

“They’re still working out how to evacuate those houses with water up to their doors. At the moment (Emmanuel Church is) mostly being used by LFB as a toilet/drink stop. The Sobell would usually function in this capacity, but obviously can’t this time.”

The scene outside the Tollington Arms in Holloway, north London (PA Wire)

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.

“If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

