Senior British politicians accused of ‘complicity in Israeli war crimes’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four senior British politicians have been accused of complicity in Israeli “war crimes” in a dossier handed to the Metropolitan Police.

The ministers, who have not been named, were accused of aiding alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza in evidence given to Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians.

It comes after the unit launched an appeal for evidence of war crimes committed in the region under the UK’s obligation to do so under the Rome Statute for the International Criminal Court.

The group accused the four figures of providing Israel with weaponry and diplomatic, moral and political support for alleged war crimes.

Scotland Yard said it was now assessing the evidence to determine whether a formal investigation into the accusations should be carried out.

Four senior British politicians have been accused of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes committed during the country’s on going attack of Gaza (AFP via Getty Images)

Apparent evidence was provided by the group in relation to senior politicians, including government ministers, as well as Israeli ministers and private British individuals.

An Israeli military spokesperson told The Independent: “The IDF is fully committed to respecting all applicable international legal obligations, including the Law of Armed Conflict.”

The ICJP previously issued Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry and David Lammy with a public notice of intention to prosecute any UK officials allegedly complict with war crimes.

The group accused the Labour politicians of speaking out in defence of Israel’s withholding of food, water and electricity to Gaza. Mr Starmer, Ms Thornberry and Mr Lammy were approached for comment.

Scotland Yard confirmed that its war crimes team had received more than 40 referrals in recent weeks, including from people returning from the region.

A Met spokesperson told The Independent: “The information within the referral will now be assessed by specialist officers as part of a scoping exercise to determine whether any further action or formal investigation will be carried out.

“At this time, there is no UK-based investigation into this matter, or any other matters relating to this particular conflict.

“We remain focussed on supporting victims and witnesses who report core international crimes, as well as supporting the UK families of those directly affected by the terrorist attacks in Israel on 7 October last year.”