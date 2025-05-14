Minister calls on Israel to end ‘indefensible’ blockade on Gaza humanitarian aid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Foreign Office minister has called on Israel to “lift the block on aid entering Gaza now”.

Labour MPs shouted “or what” as Hamish Falconer said the UK is calling on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian organisations to save lives, and that the denial of aid is “indefensible”.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 52,800 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants or civilians.

Israel has obliterated vast swathes of Gaza’s urban landscape and displaced 90% of the population, often multiple times.

International food security experts issued a stern warning earlier this week that the Gaza Strip is likely to fall into famine if Israel does not lift its blockade on aid and stop its military campaign.

Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs and previously a foreign affairs specialist to three UK prime ministers, has condemned Israel for “deliberately and unashamedly” imposing inhumane conditions on Palestinians – including the risk of famine.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay called an urgent question in the Commons on the UK’s assessment as to whether Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

Mr Falconer told MPs: “Israel’s denial of aid is appalling. Tonnes of food are currently sitting rotting at the Gaza-Israel border blocked from reaching people who are starving.

“Israeli ministers have said Israel’s decision to block this aid is a pressure lever. This is cruel and it is indefensible. Overnight, yet more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes. This must end. The message yesterday was clear. The world demands Israel stop and change course immediately.”

Labour backbenchers shouted “or what” as Mr Falconer said: “With our allies, we are telling the government of Israel – lift the block on aid entering Gaza now, enable the UN and all humanitarians to save lives now, we need an immediate ceasefire now.

“Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool or military tactic, and the UK will not support any aid mechanism that seeks to deliver political or military objectives or puts vulnerable civilians at risk.”

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion that ruled Israel should pay reparations to the Palestinian people, Israel’s policies violate the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the creation of Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

South Africa has submitted four requests for the ICJ to investigate Israel for genocide and the court has already found that there is a “real and imminent risk” to the Palestinian people in Gaza by Israel’s military operations.

Mr Falconer told MPs that the Government supports the ICJ and its independence.

He said: “The ICJ issued a set of provisional measures in this case, and we support those measures. Israel has an obligation to implement them.”

“It is the UK Government’s long standing position that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred is a matter for a competent court and not for governments or non-judicial bodies.

“The UK is fully committed to upholding our responsibilities under domestic and international law, and we have at all times, acted in a manner consistent with our legal obligations, including under the Genocide Convention.”

In May 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Mr Ramsay raised concerns over the risk of famine in Gaza, adding: “There’s one primary cause – Israel’s aid blockade since March 2.”

Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting) said: “Almost a million children at risk of famine and death in Gaza. Those who have stood by and allowed this to happen should hold their heads in shame.

“I call on this Government to sanction Israeli officials until the blockade is lifted because if we do not act now this will be on us.”

Labour MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) said there is a “growing body of opinion” that says the UK is not doing everything it can to observe international law.