Two people have been arrested after Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by pro-Palestine activists in Glasgow who accused him of “facilitating genocide” in Gaza.

Footage showed Mr Starmer being confronted on the train into Glasgow, at the station after his arrival and later outside the Hydro building where Labour were holding a gala dinner.

The Labour leader’s position on the conflict - supporting temporary pauses in fighting in Gaza but opposing a permanent ceasefire, which he believes would embolden Hamas - has been widely criticised by the left-wing of his party.

Ten Labour frontbenchers quit their positions last month to vote for an SNP motion in the Commons backing a ceasefire, in defiance of the leader of the party’s instructions.

More than 50 Labour councillors have quit over the Labour stance under Sir Keir, who in October said “Israel had a right to defend itself”.

More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Roughly 70 percent of those killed are women and children, they added.

This latest round of fighting began when Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and abducting more than 240 others.

As Sir Keir arrived in Glasgow, one protester shouted: “Keir Starmer you are facilitating Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Stop the massacre of over 7,000 babies.

“Freedom for Palestine, stop the genocide. You’re responsible for killing babies in Gaza.”

Another shouted: “Starmer, why did you vote for continued genocide?”

Others shouted: “War criminal” and “You should be in prison”.

After Sir Keir got into a Range Rover, activists surrounded it, shouting “child murderer”.

The protest continued outside the Crowne Plaza, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has called for a ceasefire, also came in for criticism from protesters “for supporting genocide”.

Footage filmed on a train earlier, showed a passenger confronting Sir Keir.

The passenger can be seen saying: “Keir, how many more children in Palestine have to die before you call for a ceasefire?

“What happened to human rights? What happened to democracy?”

The passenger was then pushed back by what appeared to be Sir Keir’s security personnel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “We are aware of an ongoing protest at a premises on Congress Road, Glasgow, and an earlier protest in the Gordon Street area of the city.

“Officers are in attendance at Congress Road and engaging with the crowd.

“Two people have been arrested in connection with assaulting police officers at Congress Road and inquiries are ongoing.

“There have been no reports of any injuries at either protest.”

Earlier on Thursday campaigners staged a blockade at the BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow in opposition to its ties to Israel.

The demonstration was organised by a local group alongside Workers for a Free Palestine.

Additional reporting by PA