UK ‘deeply concerned’ after Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has urged Israel to restore Gaza’s electricity supply, warning that failing to do so risked breaching international law.

Israel announced it had cut off Gaza’s electricity supply on Sunday evening, a week after it suspended delivery of humanitarian supplies to the territory.

The decision has sparked concern about the impact on drinking water in Gaza, with a key desalination plant now reliant on generators to produce significantly less water than previously.

On Monday, Downing Street said it was “deeply concerned” by reports that Israel had cut off Gaza’s electricity and urged Tel Aviv to reverse its decision.

The Prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Our position is humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool.”

Asked whether the move was against international law, he said this was “a matter for an international court” but added: “A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, including basic needs such as electricity, risks breaching Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law.”

The suspension of aid and electricity for Gaza comes amid a dispute over the next phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel wants Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to end on March 1 with a move to a second phase that would include Hamas releasing all remaining living hostages and Israel making a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

But negotiations on beginning this second phase have not yet begun as Israel, with US support, pushes for an extension of the initial phase including the release of half the remaining hostages in exchange for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.