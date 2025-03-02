Freed hostage Emily Damari says scars show ‘freedom’ as she undergoes surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British-Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas for 15 months said her scars represent “freedom, hope and strength” as she underwent surgery for injuries sustained during the October 7 attacks.

Emily Damari, 28, was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of Hamas’s attack on Israel in 2023 and shot in the hand, blindfolded and forced into her own car with two other friends, her family said previously.

Ms Damari said she was held for 471 days with severe injuries and little medical treatment.

She has now undergone a series of complex operations on her hand and leg to repair damage caused by the attack and her time in captivity.

Speaking from Sheba Medical Centre in Israel before her operations, Ms Damari said: “I have fully embraced my hand, my pain and my scars.

“To me, they represent freedom, hope and strength.”

She said her hand will never fully recover and described the “intense pain” she suffered for a year-and-a-half following an operation in Gaza.

Her mother, Mandy Damari, who grew up in Beckenham, south-east London, said that her daughter had been “sewn up like a pin cushion” in Gaza.

She added: “It is nothing short of a miracle that she did not contract a life-threatening infection.”

Ms Damari was released on January 19 and was one of the first three hostages to be freed when the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was struck.

Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were also freed.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said her release was “wonderful and long-overdue news”, and spoke to Ms Damari and her mother over the phone.