Steve Coogan among celebrities urging Starmer to say Israel committing genocide

Steve Coogan is among a number of celebrities urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to say that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza.

Appearing in a video released by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) ahead of the Labour Party conference, the comedian and actor said: “Keir Starmer says it’s not genocide, it is genocide.”

The two-minute clip also features musician Paul Weller, actress Maxine Peake, singer Paloma Faith, The Crown star Khalid Abdalla, Alien: Earth actor Alex Lawther, singer Nadine Shah, Extraordinary star Bilal Hasna, musician Brian Eno and Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos.

The video, calling for “sanctions now”, intersperses footage of war with clips of the public figures saying “It’s a genocide”.

They also list the organisations and people who have recognised Israel’s actions as a genocide, including charity Oxfam and the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry.

The PSC will lead a national demonstration at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Saturday.

Ben Jamal, director of the PSC, said: “Almost two years into Israel’s genocide in Gaza, it is a mark of enduring shame that Keir Starmer’s Labour Party still refuses to call it what it is – a genocide – and take meaningful action to end Britain’s complicity.

“It is no surprise that an unprecedented influx of motions on Palestine have been sent to Labour’s annual conference, demanding the Government stands up for the rights of the Palestinian people.

“The Prime Minister must listen to this growing public outrage and acknowledge the genocide, sanction Israel and end all arms sales.”

Actor Abdalla said: “Gaza is Keir Starmer’s Iraq. The refusal of his Government to use the word genocide is a craven way of evading Britain’s legal obligations under the Genocide Convention.

“It is both a moral and political failure that is eroding our democracy and which will stain the Labour Party, and Britain, for decades.

“We must do everything in our power to end British complicity in ‘the crime of crimes’, and stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Our collective future depends on it.”

Earlier in the month, Sir Keir confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in a move that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded “absurd”.

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.