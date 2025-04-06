Labour MPs denied entry to Israel ‘astounded’ by refusal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Labour MPs who were denied entry to Israel have said they are “astounded” by the decision.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang have said it is “vital” that parliamentarians are able to “witness first-hand” the situation on the ground in Palestine.

On Saturday evening David Lammy said it was “deeply concerning” that they had not been allowed into the country.

In a joint statement posted on X on Sunday, Ms Mohamed and Ms Yang said: “We’re astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The statement, shared on Ms Mohamed’s X page, said they have “spoken out in Parliament in recent months” on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and “parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons without fear of being targeted”.

They said they had made the trip with charity partners as part of an MPs’ delegation “to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank”.

Ms Yang represents the constituency of Earley and Woodley, in Berkshire, while Ms Mohamed represents Sheffield Central. Both were elected to Parliament last July.

The Foreign Secretary said he had “made clear” to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is “no way to treat British parliamentarians”.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr Lammy said: “It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK Government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”