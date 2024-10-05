Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Pro-Palestine supporters march through London to mark one year of Israel-Hamas conflict

Holly Patrick
Saturday 05 October 2024 12:00
Watch live as pro-Palestine supporters march through central London on Saturday, 5 October, to mark one year of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began with the October 7 attack in 2023.

A demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups is gathering at Russell Square to march to Whitehall where there will be speeches.

A counter-protest, organised by Stop The Hate, will also take place.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

The Metropolitan Police said it was unaware of any significant public events taking place on Monday, the anniversary of the attacks.

