Israel not listening to UK, say MPs, as they urge recognition of Palestine

Israel is not listening to the UK and ministers should “immediately” recognise the state of Palestine, a cross-party committee of MPs has said.

The UK’s actions over the ongoing conflict and “in the years preceding, have often been too little, too late,” the Foreign Affairs Committee has said, as they called for further sanctions “against settlers”.

The Prime Minister is facing increasing pressure to fulfil Labour’s promise to recognise Palestine as the conflict continues.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan is among those who have called for the move.

A “majority” of MPs on the committee have also backed it, according to the chairwoman, Dame Emily Thornberry.

“The UK’s actions in this conflict, and in the years preceding, have often been too little too late,” the committee said.

In their report the MPs said that “some of Israel’s recent actions in Gaza are difficult to justify given the death toll among civilians” and pressure should be put on Tel Aviv “for this conflict to end and for hostages to be released”.

“It seems that the Israeli government is not listening to the UK. And while it listens to the US government, it only does so sporadically,” they said.

“If Israel does not listen to its friends and allies, and only sporadically to the US, then pressure must be exerted for this conflict to end and hostages to be released.”

Chairwoman of the committee Dame Emily Thornberry has said that the Government “must not shrug our shoulders in despair and say that there is nothing we can do”.

She called on minsters to “immediately extend sanctions against settlers” and said that the UK “must also play our part in evidence collection, which will be vital to the inevitable legal reckoning when this conflict finally comes to an end”.

She said that the UK “must be realistic about our role” and “our greatest power is in our alliances”.

“Whether that is persuading the US to have an influence on Israel to come to a ceasefire, or with nations in the region whose support will be vital to a long-term two-state solution.”

She added: “It is the view of the majority of the committee that the UK Government should immediately recognise the state of Palestine, signalling the UK’s desire to work urgently towards a two-state solution alongside our allies.”

It comes as there are increasing warnings of starvation in Gaza. On Thursday the BBC joined other news organisations in saying that they are “deeply alarmed” that journalists are facing “the threat of starvation”.

Sir Keir Starmer said ahead of an emergency call about Gaza with French and German leaders on Friday that while the situation there has been “grave” for some time, it has “reached new depths”.

But he stuck to his previous stance that a ceasefire should come before the UK recognises statehood.

“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

French president Emmanuel Macron pressed for recognition of Palestinian statehood in a recent address to the UK’s Parliament, saying it was the “only path to peace”.

On Thursday, Mr Macron said France would recognise Palestine in a move he plans to formalise at the UN General Assembly in September.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said earlier that such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a “genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement” with Israel.

Mr Reynolds told LBC Radio: “We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, which was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.