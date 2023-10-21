Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating a Tube driver who has been slammed for leading a chant of "free, free Palestine" on a London Underground train.

Minister for London Paul Scully said staff should "focus on the day job" and warned against stoking tension in the capital following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel two weeks ago, after footage of the chant circulated on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall told The Independent the behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

She said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour and TFL [Transport for London] must urgently investigate.”

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said the force was "aware of footage circulating on social media which suggests chants are led by the driver of a train in London earlier".

"BTP are working with Transport for London and investigating the matter."

After around 100,000 protesters took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London, footage posted online by Open Democracy journalist Ruby Lott-Lavigna appeared to show the chant being led over the train’s speaker system.

The driver of the Central line service said "free, free" to which the passengers responded "Palestine" – a popular chant at protests.

Tory minister Mr Scully said: "At a time when there’s not enough emphasis on the difference between the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas and the legitimate concerns of Palestinians in Gaza, it’s really important that Londoners don’t stoke the tension in our capital where Jews live peacefully alongside Muslims.

It's really important that Londoners don't stoke the tension in our capital where Jews live peacefully alongside Muslims Paul Scully

"Informed protest can bring change. But on-trend bandwagons can cause rifts and fear in communities, increasing the threat to the safety of some passengers travelling among those crowds."

He suggested Labour mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL "need to get staff focused on the day job of safely moving people from A to B".

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage called on Mr Khan to fire the driver. He said: “It is not the job of a TFL driver to make political statements on a public announcement.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "London’s tube’s are for everyone. Many will find this intimidating."

He said the mayor "has a duty to help all Londoners feel safe".

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing a safe network for everyone and want to make it clear that London is open to everyone.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media that suggests political comments may have been made by one of our Tube drivers. We are working to scrutinise the footage and ensure the circumstances are urgently investigated.”