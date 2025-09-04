UK visit of Israeli president sparks outrage among ‘appalled’ MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are being urged not to meet Israel’s president who is understood to be visiting the UK next week.

The visit of Isaac Herzog has sparked outrage among some Labour MPs at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and Israel presses ahead with a major military offensive.

Mr Herzog’s trip to the UK is expected next Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Guardian newspaper.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the “terrible situation” in the Strip this week, and before the UK intends to recognise a Palestinian state later this month.

Labour MPs have demanded the government does not meet the Israeli leader.

Sarah Champion, Labour chairwoman of the International Development Select Committee, wrote on X: “Israel’s president to visit London next Thursday for expected talks with ministers. I really hope this is inaccurate.

“The UK’s recognised the ‘real risk’ of genocide perpetuated by Israel, so unless this meeting is about peace – what message are we sending.”

Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the Guardian: “I am appalled at the decision to allow this representative of a government that is systematically killing Palestinian children on a daily basis to visit our country.

“The Prime Minister is proving to be absolutely tone dead to the desperate plight of the Palestinian people and the overwhelming feelings of revulsion of the British people at the brutality of the government Herzog represents.”

Former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who now sits as an Independent, posted on X: “Beyond disgusted that Israeli President Herzog is set to visit London next week to meet Labour ministers.

“The Labour Party is living up to its reputation as The Genocide Party.

“Herzog should be arrested for war crimes the moment he sets foot on UK soil.”

Zarah Sultana has spoken out against the visit ( Yui Mok/PA )

The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 64,000 since the war triggered by Hamas’s deadly 2023 attack on Israel began nearly two years ago, local health officials said on Thursday.

Downing Street declined to comment when asked about the Israeli president’s trip, saying it would set out any visits “in the normal way”.

Were Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to the UK, domestic courts could decide to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Mr Herzog’s role as Israeli president is largely ceremonial.

He is from a different political party to Mr Netanyahu and has not always seen eye-to-eye with the premier, although he has largely supported war efforts in Gaza.