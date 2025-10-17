SNP’s Flynn challenged to oppose Rosebank in ‘solidarity’ with Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is being urged to oppose the Rosebank oil development, as campaigners claimed drilling there could contribute to the “ongoing oppression” of Palestinians.

With Mr Flynn having been an outspoken critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, pro-Palestinian campaigners insist the SNP MP must follow this stance with equally strong opposition to the development of the Rosebank field, which lies some 80 miles west of Shetland.

They have joined with human rights and climate organisations to write to the SNP Westminster leader on the issue.

A coalition of 69 Scottish and UK-wide organisations, including the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Amnesty International UK and Justice and Peace Scotland, praise him for opposing the “genocide” committed in Gaza.

But the letter states that one of Rosebank’s owners, Ithica Energy, is “majority-owned by the Israeli fuel conglomerate Delek Group”, which could receive “nearly a quarter of a billion pounds more in revenue from the field” if the project gets the green light..

As a result, the campaigners said that “profits from an oil project in Scotland’s waters could financially benefit a company linked to human rights violations against Palestinians”.

The letter to Mr Flynn said: “It cannot be morally right for Scotland to allow our natural resources to become a revenue stream for a company operating in illegal Occupied Palestinian Territories and which supports the Israeli military.

“We therefore appeal to you to build on your commendable solidarity with Palestine, by raising this issue with the Prime Minister and publicly opposing the development of the Rosebank oil field.”

It comes in the wake of plans to develop the site – which is the UK’s largest untapped oil field, containing up to an estimated 300 million barrels of oil – being resubmitted.

Equinor, which owns an 80% majority stake in the oil field, confirmed earlier this week it had submitted a scope 3 assessment – setting out all associated greenhouse gas emissions for the project, in compliance with new guidelines from UK authorities.

Dave Black of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “Stephen Flynn has rightly spoken out against the genocide in Gaza by the Israeli government and pressed the UK Government into stronger action on Palestine.

“We have a responsibility in Scotland to make sure that we are doing everything we can to defend the rights of Palestinians.

“Stopping the flow of money from the North Sea to a company that is contributing to their ongoing oppression has to be part of that effort.”

Mr Black added: “We are therefore appealing to the SNP’s leader in Westminster to raise these concerns with the Prime Minister and stand with us in opposing the development of the Rosebank oil field.”

Andrew Smith, of Justice and Peace Scotland, said: “Israel’s expansion of settlements across the West Bank is contributing to making life even more unbearable for Palestinians.

“We must ensure that we, in Scotland, are not complicit by allowing our oil and gas to bankroll companies that are contributing to this suffering.

“Scotland’s politicians have a chance to show real leadership and solidarity with Palestine by opposing Rosebank.”

Lauren MacDonald, a lead campaigner with the Stop Rosebank group, said: “The fact that Rosebank could funnel hundreds of millions of pounds to a company linked to human rights abuses in Palestine makes it even clearer why this project should never go ahead.

“It is already a climate disaster, while doing next to nothing for the UK as it’s mainly oil for export – but worse, it would be a human rights disaster too.

“Stephen Flynn must extend the commendable leadership he has shown on Palestine to opposing this toxic project.

“It is indefensible that a company that is supporting the Israeli military should be financially benefiting from North Sea resources.”

Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay was also clear that the Rosebank development should be “robustly” opposed.

She insisted: “There is no case for this oil field to be explored, it is climate-wrecking.

“We need to see the SNP being strong on this, there are certain personalities in the SNP that would like to see them roll back.

“But we are clear that this cannot go forward for the planet.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.