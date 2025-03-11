Norfolk woman refuses to hand over stolen 16th-century Italian painting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16th-century painting stolen more than 50 years ago has been found — and is now at the centre of a custody battle between a widow in Norfolk and a small Italian museum.

“Madonna and Child” by Antonio Solario was taken in 1973 from the civic museum in the town of Belluno in the Dolomite mountains of northern Italy.

Sometime later it was bought by Baron de Dozsa and taken to his Tudor manor house in eastern England, according to Christopher Marinello, a lawyer who specialises in recovering stolen and looted artworks. It is now in the possession of Barbara de Dozsa, his former wife.

Marinello has vowed to return the painting to Belluno, where his family has roots.

“I have a family connection to this region, and I decided I was going to stick my 2 cents’ in and interfere,” said Marinello, whose company Art Recovery International has helped track down works by artists including Henri Matisse and Henry Moore and return them to their rightful owners.

But in this quest, he has so far been frustrated. Marinello said Tuesday that de Dozsa has declined to give up the painting, despite allegedly telling him “she never really liked it.”

“She doesn’t hang it – it reminds her of her ex-husband,” he claimed.

De Dozsa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marinello said the painting’s rediscovery began when Barbara de Dozsa tried to sell it through an auction house in a few years ago, and it was recognised as a stolen artwork.

The local police force, Norfolk Constabulary, was called in but eventually returned the painting to de Dozsa.

The force told the AP it had been advised by authorities to give the artwork back because “several years have passed and there has been no response from Italian authorities in relation to the investigation.”

Norfolk police said they are not currently investigating the case.

Paintings by Solario, who worked across Italy in the early 16th century, have sold at auction for several hundred thousand dollars. Marinello said the “Madonna and Child” is probably worth less than £100,000.

“It’s not a Rembrandt,” he said, but added: “It has a value beyond its monetary value.

“Solario was from the area so it’s very important to the people of Belluno.”