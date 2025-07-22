King and Queen congratulate Lionesses as they reach Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have sent the England Women’s team their “warmest congratulations” after they made it to the final of Euro 2025.

The Lionesses beat Italy 2-1 in Geneva on Tuesday evening.

Charles said in a statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated.

“Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media “what a performance”, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

England, in their sixth straight appearance in the final four of a major tournament, were on the brink of elimination when 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang came off the bench and rescued Sarina Wiegman’s side with a second-half stoppage-time equaliser.

England were given a penalty late in the second period of extra time and, though Chloe Kelly’s initial attempt was saved, the Arsenal forward made no mistake when she buried the rebound.

They will face Spain or Germany in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.