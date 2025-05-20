ITV reveals 2026 daytime schedule changes for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine
The changes are part of a new daytime schedule to be in place from January 2026.
Good Morning Britain is to be extended by half an hour from January 2026, while Lorraine Kelly’s morning talk show will be reduced to 30 minutes for 30 weeks of the year, ITV has announced.
As part of changes to the broadcaster’s daytime schedule, popular morning show Good Morning Britain will also be produced by ITV News at ITN, having previously been produced by ITV Studios, with its daily time slot extending from 6am to 9.30am daily.
ITV shows This Morning, Lorraine and Loose Women will still be produced by ITV Studios, and will be broadcast from a new location in central London, ITV said.
Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust, as well as generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.
“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”
Scottish presenter Kelly has fronted Lorraine since 2010 and, under the new 2026 schedule, on weeks when the show is not on air, Good Morning Britain will be further extended by another half-hour, airing from 6am to 10am.
This Morning, hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, will remain in its 10am-12.30pm slot on weekdays through the year, with panel show Loose Women in the 12.30pm-1.30pm slot.
Mr Lygo added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition.
“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award-winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”
Earlier this year, ITV announced changes to its soap schedule, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale set to be changed to half-hour instalments.
From January 2026, there will be a “soaps power hour” on weekdays with 30-minute Emmerdale episodes at 8pm and 30-minute Coronation Street episodes at 8.30pm.
Coronation Street currently airs for three hour-long episodes a week, while Emmerdale airs four 30-minute episodes and one hour-long instalment.
Earlier in May, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the company is making “good progress” on a cost-cutting drive, and that she expects to make £30 million of non-content savings during 2025.