ITVX and Disney+ to carry each other’s programmes from next week

ITVX and Disney+ will carry some of each other’s programmes from next week after the two entertainment brands announced a new strategic partnership.

From July 16, the streaming platforms will feature sections titled Taste of ITVX and Taste of Disney+, showcasing a regularly refreshed selection of shows.

As a result of the partnership, ITVX will carry Disney+ shows such as the first seasons of FX’s The Bear, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars spin-off Andor and Only Murders In The Building.

ITVX will also carry selected series of Disney+’s reality titles, including The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians, plus family shows such as Lilo And Stitch: The Series and Phineas And Ferb at no cost to viewers.

In return, Disney+ will show multi-award-winning drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, espionage thriller Spy Among Friends, selected seasons of Love Island, drama shows such as Endeavour, Vera and the first series of Karen Pirie, which coinciding with the second series premiere on ITVX.

Olivia Attwood’s Price Of Perfection and gameshow The 1% Club will also be available to all Disney+ customers at no extra cost.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content.

“This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings.

“For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

ITV is already the free-to-air home for Disney+’s Renegade Nell and the forthcoming Under The Bridge, while ITV Studios produces hit Disney+ shows including Rivals, Suspect: The Shooting Of Jean Charles de Menezes, and the return of Blind Date.

Joe Earley, president of Disney Entertainment’s direct-to-consumer arm, added: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favourite and buzzworthy shows, and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”