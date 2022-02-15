The sister of a rugby player who died after going in for a tackle has revealed her heartbreak following the loss of the 27-year-old player.

Evesham RFC player Jack Jeffery was hurt during a Saturday match against Berkswell and Balsall in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

The rugby ace was taken to Coventry's Walsgrave Hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries the same day.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, his sister Daisy Jeffrey said her life “will forever be empty” without him.

“My beautiful baby brother. I can’t even believe I’m having to write these words.

“It was just a simple game of rugby, like any other Saturday doing what you loved most. You scored an amazing try but just one accidental tackle and you never got back up.

Jack Jeffrey (second left) with Evesham RFC team mates (Evesham RFC )

“I’m so sorry they couldn’t save you. And I’m so sorry I had to kiss you goodnight in that hospital bed. You were just 27 and had your whole life ahead of you.

“I can’t believe I’m never going to be able to dance with you at my wedding, watch us both navigate having families of our own, I’ll never be able to hear your laugh around the dinner table or listen to all of your funny stories. Our family will never be the same with you not here,” she added.

Writing about the tragic death, Jack's dad Glenn added: “Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

The club was playing Berkswell and Balsall where the injury happened (Google)

“Jack was the most kind-hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him.

“He will be so missed by his family and friends. RIP our beautiful boy.”

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the rugby world, with Rugby England also remembering Jack in a post.

“All of our thoughts are with the family, friends and teammates of Jack Jeffery from Evesham RFC who tragically died yesterday.”

And in a statement, Jack’s club, Evesham RFC said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to report the tragic loss of our beloved Jack Jeffery following our Seniors League fixture at Berkswell and Balsall yesterday, 12 February.

“A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find...As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

“Our club and community have lost such a bright light.”