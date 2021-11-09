A 10-year-old boy killed by a dog in Caerphilly has been named by police.

Jack Lis died at a property in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, on Monday afternoon after being attacked by a dog. The animal was destroyed by firearms officers.

His mother, Emma Whitfield, said her “beautiful” and “sweet” son was not at home during the attack, which happened while he was “out to play”.

She wrote on Facebook: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said in a statement: “My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.

“We can confirm that the attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack’s family, but inside another property on a nearby street.

“Officers are continuing to make further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.”

