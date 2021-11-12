The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after being mauled by a dog at a friend’s house in Wales have said life “will never be the same” without him.

Jack Lis died on Monday after the animal attacked him at a property near Caerphilly, south Wales, with emergency services unable to save him.

In a statement released through Gwent Police on Friday, his mother and father, who described him as “the sweetest of boys”, said he had made them the “proudest” parents.

“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack,” they said.

Jack’s parents added: “We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.

“He’s forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy.”

Earlier in the week, tributes to Jack poured in from those who had known him, including Gareth Rees, the headteacher of Cwm Ifor Primary School, where he studied.

Mr Rees said Jack was a “bright and caring pupil” who was popular with students and teachers alike, adding that his tragic death had “rocked” the community.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family at this difficult time and we now need time and space to heal together as a school community,” he said.

The dog attack happened shortly before 4pm on Monday when Jack and his friend were alone.

A neighbour, who Jack’s friend asked for help, tried to stop the animal but was unable to do so.

The mauling was reported to the police at 3.55pm and paramedics arrived on the scene before 4pm but could not save his life.

The animal was shot dead by police at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog was released on conditional bail, Gwent Police said.

The force added that two men, aged 34 and 19, were also released after volunteering talking to officers about being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

