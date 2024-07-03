Student Jack O’Sullivan has been missing for more than four months after he was last seen in Bristol ( Avon and Somerset Police )

The family of a missing Bristol student last seen after a night out in the early hours of the morning say they are turning to a “specialist firm” for help in their search.

It’s now been more than four months since Jack, who was 22 at the time, was seen walking home from a party with friends in the Hotwlls area of the city on 2 March, at 3.13am.

Two further sightings likely to be him were made of him at 3.25am, and then at 3.38am.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, he attempted to call a friend at 3.24am - but when the friend called back, Jack answered before the call was cut off.

A major search operation has since taken place involving family, friends and police with leaflets offering a £20,000 reward put up around the area he was last seen.

The reward will be paid for through a GoFundMe page, with the remaining cash to be used for the search and to employ a specialist firm, a family friend said in an update on the fundraising page.

They wrote: “Following a meeting with the family and a missing persons advisor it was agreed that some of the donations above the reward amount will now be used to employ a specialist firm to advance the search for Jack.”

The public is urged to contact the family’s campaign with any information on findjack23@gmail.com, or police on 101 or 999 quoting reference 5224055172.