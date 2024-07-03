Support truly
The family of a missing Bristol student last seen after a night out in the early hours of the morning say they are turning to a “specialist firm” for help in their search.
It’s now been more than four months since Jack, who was 22 at the time, was seen walking home from a party with friends in the Hotwlls area of the city on 2 March, at 3.13am.
Two further sightings likely to be him were made of him at 3.25am, and then at 3.38am.
According to Avon and Somerset Police, he attempted to call a friend at 3.24am - but when the friend called back, Jack answered before the call was cut off.
A major search operation has since taken place involving family, friends and police with leaflets offering a £20,000 reward put up around the area he was last seen.
The reward will be paid for through a GoFundMe page, with the remaining cash to be used for the search and to employ a specialist firm, a family friend said in an update on the fundraising page.
They wrote: “Following a meeting with the family and a missing persons advisor it was agreed that some of the donations above the reward amount will now be used to employ a specialist firm to advance the search for Jack.”
The public is urged to contact the family’s campaign with any information on findjack23@gmail.com, or police on 101 or 999 quoting reference 5224055172.
Family lodge complaint against Avon and Somerset Police
The family lodged a formal complaint with police after claiming crucial CCTV evidence in the disappearance of their son had been missed.
Mother Catherine O’Sullivan said: “In the very first day of Jack not being home we raised the alert as fast as we could.
“We opened a missing person’s file at lunchtime, then we had a call from a senior policeman to tell us they had CCTV of Jack close to the water in the Hotwells area.
“They believe he had been to a party and had been there since 2.30am, and the likelihood was he had been drinking. Their opinion is he was so close to water that he must have fallen in.
“It was so matter of fact, the way he told us over the phone. He just said: the chances are you’re never going to see him again.
“We were completely shattered by this. We didn’t go to bed. We just lay on the sofa together and tried to make sense of what we have just been told.”
CCTV sightings of Jack O’Sullivan
Police say they have reviewed more than 100 hours’ worth of CCTV footage in the search for Jack O’Sullivan.
Here is the last confirmed sighting of Jack is at 3.13am as he walks onto the grass area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way, Bristol.
Tiemline of Jack O’Sullivan’s disappearance
01:00 AM: Mr O’Sullivan messaged his parents with plans to get a taxi.
03:17 AM: Last confirmed sighting of Mr O’Sullivan on CCTV walking onto the grass area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way
03:24 AM: Mr O’Sullivan attempted to call a friend who was still at the party.
03:25 AM: Likely sighting of Mr O’Sullivan on the Plimsoll Bridge heading towards Bristol city centre.
03:30 AM: Friend called back but the call was disconnected after Mr O’Sullivan said “hello.”
03:39 AM: Mr O’Sullivan seen walking along Bennett Way.
03:40 AM: Mr O’Sullivan seen on CCTV walking up Bennett Way slip road heading towards Hotwells.
05:00 AM: Mr O’Sullivan’s parents noticed he wasn’t home.
05:40 AM: Mr O’Sullivan’s phone placed him at an address in the Granby Hill area.
06:44 AM: Mr O’Sullivan’s phone remained active on the network until this time.
Family to employ a specialist firm
The search is continuing for Jack O’Sullivan, who has now been missing for four months.
Just last weekend, crowds gathered to look around places in Bristol and speak to people in the hope someone might know where the 23-year-old is.
Others have handed out leaflets with the £20,000 reward being offered for information.
Almost £30,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe page for the reward, and leftover cash will be used for the search and to hire a specialist firm, said a family friend in an update on the page.
They wrote: “Following a meeting with the family and a missing persons advisor it was agreed that some of the donations above the reward amount will now be used to employ a specialist firm to advance the search for Jack as well as to cover some other marketing costs incurred in the huge effort that has gone on at a local level to spread awareness.”
