Teachers’ reactions to Adolescence show ‘real problem’ with schooling – writer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolescence writer and co-creator Jack Thorne said teachers’ responses to the hit Netflix series showed “we’ve got a real problem in our country” when it comes to schooling.

The four-part series explores misogyny among teenage boys and prompted a national conversation about online safety when it was released in March.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Thorne said: “I worked in a school, (executive producer) Hannah (Walters) spent a long time in schools, and we both had a real passion to talk about schools that aren’t doing so well.

“And it was so interesting the response, because there was teachers going, ‘That would never happen in schools’, and then other teachers going, ‘You’ve got that spot on’.

“And what that showed is, we’ve got a real problem in our country, because there’s a certain level of schooling which is complacent about the schools that we’re allowing to sink.”

One of the episodes in the series is filmed in a school and shows Ashley Walters’ character, DI Luke Bascombe, interviewing children who are friendly with 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who has been accused of murdering his school friend.

Also in the session, Netflix executive Mona Qureshi, responded to Channel 4 news boss Louisa Compton accusing the streamer of behaving like “TV tourists” earlier at the TV festival.

Compton also called the channel “proud parents” of Adolescence because of the opportunities they had given Thorne and actor and co-creator Stephen Graham over the years, according to reports.

“I don’t think I’m a tourist,” Qureshi said.

“Nothing about where I am and where we sit and the conversations we had about and around Adolescence at the beginning really came out of anything other than us.”

Thorne said he “started out” with Channel 4, adding: “I’m really grateful for Channel 4, but I’m excited that Netflix is moving into this space.”

In March, Thorne, 46, spoke to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street about the issues raised in the drama.

This Is England star Graham co-created the drama with Thorne and starred as Eddie Miller, the father of Jamie.

The series took months of preparation and rehearsals so that each episode could be filmed in one continuous shot, which was praised by viewers of the show.

The show has received 13 Emmy nominations, including for its young star Cooper, for best supporting actor in a limited series.