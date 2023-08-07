Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show investigated by Ofcom over impartiality rules
Ofcom is investigating Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show for a potential breach of rules.
The UK media watchdog launched four further investigations into GB News’s compliance with due impartiality rules.
Ofcom said it is looking at three programmes, including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show State Of The Nation, in relation to its rule that politicians must not act as news presenters.
It is also investigating an episode of Laurence Fox, which was guest-presented by Martin Daubney and featured an interview with Richard Tice, the leader of the political party Reform UK, and included a discussion about immigration and asylum policy.
The fourth investigation concerns an episode of ‘Friday Morning with Esther and Phil’,which aired on 12 May 2023.
During the programme, there was discussion about a range of issues including relating to a teenager who was being sentenced for terrorism offences.
Esther Mcvey and Philip Davies are a husband and wife duo servings as MPs.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies