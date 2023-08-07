Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show investigated by Ofcom over impartiality rules

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ofcom is investigating Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show for a potential breach of rules.

The UK media watchdog launched four further investigations into GB News’s compliance with due impartiality rules.

Ofcom said it is looking at three programmes, including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show State Of The Nation, in relation to its rule that politicians must not act as news presenters.

It is also investigating an episode of Laurence Fox, which was guest-presented by Martin Daubney and featured an interview with Richard Tice, the leader of the political party Reform UK, and included a discussion about immigration and asylum policy.

The fourth investigation concerns an episode of ‘Friday Morning with Esther and Phil’,which aired on 12 May 2023.

During the programme, there was discussion about a range of issues including relating to a teenager who was being sentenced for terrorism offences.

Esther Mcvey and Philip Davies are a husband and wife duo servings as MPs.

More to follow...