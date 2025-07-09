Former leading Tory Sir Jake Berry joins Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Jake Berry, a former leading Conservative, has announced that he has defected to Reform UK – in the latest move by a senior Tory to Nigel Farage’s party.

Sir Jake, who served as Tory chairman in Liz Truss’ short-lived government, said his former party had “lost their way” as he left the Conservatives.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, the new Reform member added: “Old Westminster politics has failed.

“Millions of people, just like me, want a country they can be proud of again. The only way we get that is with Reform in government.”

Sir Jake is the second former Cabinet minister in a week to join Reform, after ex-Welsh secretary David Jones announced he enrolled as a member.

Other ex-Tories who have joined Reform include Marco Longhi, Anne Marie Morris, Ross Thomson, Aiden Burley and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, now the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The former MP for Rossendale and Darwen lost his seat in the 2024 general election to Labour’s Andy MacNae, who had a majority of 6,000 over Sir Jake.

Mr MacNae won with 18,246 votes to Sir Jake’s 12,619.

Reform’s candidate Daniel Matchett followed in a close third with 9,695 votes.

Since his loss, Sir Jake has worked in broadcasting, hosting a show on Talk TV.

Before serving in Ms Truss’s government, he was a minister during both Boris Johnson and Theresa May’s premierships, with responsibilities focused on the Northern Powerhouse and levelling up.

In a video published alongside the Sun’s reporting, Sir Jake spoke of his time in government.

After claiming that “Britain is broken”, he added: “I know who broke it because I was there.

“For 30 years I supported the Conservative Party, for 14 years I was one of their MPs, sitting at that Cabinet table twice.

“I want to tell you today my friends that I have come to a decision. The old parties do not have what it takes to transform our country, to build a Britain we can believe in again, and that’s why I’ve decided to join the Reform Party.”

Sir Jake, who opposed Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum, commended his new party leader Mr Farage for having “always stuck by his principles, even when it was unpopular”.

Mr Farage “doesn’t change his views, when the political weather changes”, Sir Jake said, adding: “Because you know you can trust him, I can trust him too and that’s why I’m going to spend every day campaigning to ensure that Nigel Farage and Reform form the next government of this great United Kingdom.”

A Labour Party spokesperson, said: “Not content with taking advice from Liz Truss, Nigel Farage has now tempted her Tory party chairman into his ranks.

“It’s clear Farage wants Liz Truss’s reckless economics, which crashed our economy and sent mortgages spiralling, to be Reform’s blueprint for Britain. It’s a recipe for disaster and working people would be left paying the price.

“Only our Labour Government is putting more money in people’s pockets, boosting British jobs, and delivering the renewal our country needs through our Plan for Change.”