The gunman who murdered five people in a shooting Plymouth has been named as 22-year-old Jake Davison by police.

Mr Davison used a “pump action shotgun” to target his victims on Biddick drive in Keyham, an area near the Plymouth docks .

At a press conference this morning, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer told reporters outside Crownhill Police Station that there are thirteen scenes of the crime and that two people shot by the gun man had survived.

He also confirmed that Mr Davison was a fire-arms licence holder, although it is not known whether the gun he used in the killings was the one he was licenced for.

Chief Constable Sawyer said that police received multiple calls at 6:11pm on Thursday evening to an address in Biddick Drive from members of the public.

Police officers were on the scene within 6 minutes, including both unarmed and armed officers.

He continued: “ I can confirm that the man known as Jake Davison, aged 22, had murdered a woman at an address in Biddick drive using a fire arm.”

Mr Davison then left the first address and entered another on Biddick drive where he “immediately shot and killed a very young girl.”

The gunman went on to kill the male relative of the girl in an incident that was witnessed by members of the public.

Carrying on his shooting spree, Mr Davison aimed and shot at two local residents along the same road, a man and woman. They have both received significant but not life-threatening injuries.

Both are currently be treated at hospital. Continuing his description of the horrifying few minutes, Chief Constable Sawyer told reporters: “ From there Mr Davison entered adjacent park land where he immediately shot a man who died at the scene.

“Thereafter he moved to Henderson Place where he shot a woman, who despite the best endeavours of first aiders at the scene, later died at Derriford Hospital.”

Eyewitnesses told the police that they saw Mr Davison turn the gun on himself.

The police are not yet confirming the type of gun that Mr Davison used, but told reporters that witnesses described it as a “pump action shot gun”.

Chief Constable Sawyer added: “Clearly, as I said, multiple shots have been fired from a fire arm during that six minute or so period.”