Government charters flights to help Britons leave Jamaica after hurricane

The Government has chartered flights to help British nationals leave Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

British nationals should use commercial flights as their first port of call to leave the country, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

This comes after the Government on Wednesday announced it would support Jamaica with £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding, as Sir Keir Starmer described scenes from the country as “truly shocking”.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement on Thursday: “The strong links between the UK and Jamaica mean many British nationals were there during the devastation of the hurricane, and we need to ensure they can get safely home, as we know how worrying and difficult the last few days will have been.

“The UK Government is chartering flights to bolster commercial capacity and ensure people who wish to return to the UK can do so as soon as possible.”

Two specialist Rapid Deployment Teams are travelling to Jamaica to facilitate the flights and provide consular assistance.

The £2.5 million funding will go towards delivering emergency supplies such as shelter kits, water filters and blankets, according to the FCDO.

UK experts are also heading to the region to help co-ordinate and deliver aid.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica’s main international airport, which reopened late on Wednesday, as crews distributed water, food and other basic supplies.

More than 25,000 people remained crowded into shelters across the western half of Jamaica, with 77% of the island without power.

Melissa also unleashed catastrophic flooding in Haiti, where at least 25 people were reported killed and 18 others missing, mostly in the country’s southern region.

Government will release a form for those affected to register for the flights, and all British nationals who have already registered being in Jamaica will automatically contacted, the FCDO said.

It asked all Britons in Jamaica to register that they are there.

Seat costs for the flights will be based on standard commercial fares, the FCDO said, adding that it will prioritise the most vulnerable such as people with medical needs and children.

British nationals and their immediate family members – a partner, spouse or children under 18 years old – are eligible.

Windrush generations with indefinite leave to remain in the UK also qualify for the service.

The FCDO added that British nationals should not travel to the airport unless it has contacted them with a seat allocation.

The King on Wednesday said he is “deeply concerned” by the destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.

At the start of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir told the Commons: “The scenes of destruction emerging from Jamaica are truly shocking.

“Both the Foreign Secretary and I have been in close contact with our Jamaican counterparts in recent days to offer the UK’s full support.

“I can update the House that HMS Trent and specialist rapid deployment teams are pre-positioned in the region, and we stand ready to provide humanitarian support.”