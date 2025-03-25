Breast cancer screenings uptake ‘shockingly low’, health minister tells MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The uptake of breast cancer screenings is “shockingly low”, a health minister has told the Commons, as she urged women to come forward.

Karin Smyth also told MPs the use of artificial intelligence will help to ensure women receive faster treatment for breast cancer.

This came in response to Conservative former minister James Cleverly, who pressed the Government on its plans to raise awareness of the full range of symptoms of breast cancer, to improve early diagnosis rates.

Mr Cleverly’s wife Susie was diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer in 2021, and has since made a full recovery.

Earlier this year, the Government launched a call for evidence to help shape a national cancer plan, which will outline actions to transform how the disease is treated in a bid to reduce deaths.

In the Commons, Mr Cleverly, MP for Braintree, said: “Early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer can make a huge different to the women involved and, of course, to the prognosis and the cost to the state of health provision.

“I welcome the reference in the cancer plan to early diagnosis, but what specifically will the Government do to encourage greater awareness of the full range of breast cancer symptoms and encourage women to get early diagnosis, early treatment for better outcomes?”

Ms Smyth replied: “The screening access uptake is shockingly low across the country right now, and that has to form a key part of what we need to try and do to make sure that women come forward for that screening test.

“The AI work will support that faster response time, so that we can get women treated more quickly and absolutely forms part of what we need to do in the coming years.”

Elsewhere in health questions, Liberal Democrat MP Charlie Maynard urged the Government to spend money which has already been allocated to brain tumour research.

Mr Maynard has previously told the Commons of his sister Georgie’s diagnosis of glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

The Witney MP said: “In 2018, £40 million of funding was allocated by this House in memory of Dame Tessa Jowell, who was killed by a brain tumour.

“Seven years on, less than half this money has been spent. This money is doing no good sitting in a bank, therefore will the Secretary of State please commit to spending that money within a decade of Dame Tessa’s death?”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting paid tribute to former Labour minister Dame Tessa, adding: “There have been frustrating delays in getting funding out the door for the purposes for which it’s intended.

“Ministers are looking very carefully at this issue, and we want more progress, more quickly, to make sure that families are not receiving the same death sentence that our late friend did.”