James Dean: Body of missing footballer found in Lancashire

Police searching for a missing non-league footballer have found a body in Lancashire.

James Dean, 35, played for several of the biggest non-league clubs including Chorley, Bury, Harrogate Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Ashton United, Altrincham, Hyde, and Halifax Town.

He last seen on the evening of Wednesday, 5 May, and officers launched a search after he was reported missing.

Members of the public also joined the hunt on Saturday in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, as Dean’s family and friends grew more concerned.

A body was found at about 2.25pm on Sunday in the Moscow Mill Street area of the town on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

The body has yet to be formally identified formally but is believed to be Dean, the force added. His family have been informed and friends and football clubs have shared condolences on social media.

Police added his death is was not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Officers went on to thank everyone who helped in the search.

Dean played for 17 clubs during his career, including professional appearances for Bury. He scored 60 goals in 130 appearances for Chorley, many of them in the Vanarama National League North.