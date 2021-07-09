Search for four-year-old boy who went missing with his father continues

Police are attempting to trace a missing four-year-old boy and his father, who have not been seen for almost a week.

James and Ian Malone were last seen playing near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, around 10.15am on Sunday, 4 July.

Mr Malone, 44, had met James as part of a planned visit on Sunday morning, but during then left the area with his son. Neither have been seen or heard from since.

Northumbria Police said officers had been carrying out enquires to locate James and Mr Malone, but had so far been unable to identify their whereabouts.

Detectives have released an image of the pair, as well as CCTV footage showing the father and son together after the disappearance – James can be seen sitting on his father’s shoulders.

Chief Superintendent Sav Patsalos said: “Our top priority is the welfare of Ian and James and the focus of the investigation is making sure we can locate them safe and well.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in recent days but know that assistance from the public could be crucial to tracing their whereabouts.

“We are now in a position to release an image of James and are today also releasing some CCTV footage that shows the pair together after their disappearance.

“A number of people have already called us with information, and we are following up on every lead, but we still need anyone with information to come forward.

“If you think you have seen Ian and James in recent days, or could help us trace their whereabouts, then please get in touch with us immediately.”

James has been described as having curly, auburn hair and was last pictured wearing a rust coloured long-sleeved T-shirt.

Mr Malone is described as being 5ft 5in tall with a slight build and mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light coloured T-shirt, black trousers, black trainers and a black face-mask. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on James and Mr Malone’s whereabouts is requested to contact police by calling their direct line on 0800 051 6069 and quoting NP-20210704-0851. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.