Hundreds gather at vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people have gathered for a community vigil in memory of a woman and her two teenage children who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

People wrapped their arms around each other as they remembered Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13.

The vigil was organised by a community group and held at the primary school, Maguiresbridge Primary School, where James and Sara previously attended.

A book of condolence, set up next to a framed photo of the family and surrounded by white flowers and candles, was also opened at the school.

The principal of Maguiresbridge Primary School, Honor Irvine, described both James and Sara as popular pupils who loved sport.

“I’m a teaching principal so I taught them both for two years,” she told the PA news agency.

“James was full of fun, always laughing, loved to get a laugh, loved to be outdoors.

“Sara was the same. Sara loved outdoors, bit of a tomboy, and the two of them got on very well, (had) lots of friends and were very popular in school.”

She described their mother Vanessa, who was a member of the parents’ support group which organised fundraisers for the school, as “full of life”, and a “roll up your sleeves, get the job done” type of person.

She said the vigil, facilitated by the school, offered a place for the community to grieve together.

“It’s been lovely to hear people who knew Vanessa and knew Sara and knew James, talking about them and sharing memories,” she said.

“For the community, its a place to mourn together and to support and comfort each other.”

She said the family were “much loved” and would “live on in our memories at Maguiresbridge Primary School for many, many years to come”.

“It’s hard to put it into words to be honest, we’re just heartbroken. And I don’t think it has sunk in, it will be the days and weeks ahead when we realise the tragic loss that has happened in this community,” she added.

The vigil was organised by the Village Rural Development Association to give people an opportunity to “come together and support each other at this difficult time”.

“This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief,” it said in a statement on social media.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene of the incident in Drummeer Road.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following the incident on Wednesday.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry being pursued.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the level of the tragedy is “overwhelming”.

“Everybody I have been speaking to finds it very hard to convey what they really feel, deep in their hearts, because there are moments in life that really do stop us in our tracks, and certainly for me, this feels like one of those moments,” she told the BBC.

“People are really stunned and tears have been shed for this beautiful family. You only have to think about Vanessa, a young mother, her two gorgeous children, a whole life ahead of them, and that has all now been cut short.

“It’s a harrowing time, obviously immediately for their family, for everybody that loved them, everybody that knew them, the community that they lived in, the wider Fermanagh community and even further than that. This has impacted so many people.”

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir described what happened as “heartbreaking”.

“Vanessa was a highly respected vet and work colleague. The situation that has unfolded here is heartbreaking and my thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, work colleagues of Vanessa, and also James and Sara,” he told the BBC.

“It’s really difficult to comprehend to be honest.”