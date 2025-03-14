New Freaky Friday movie will feature four-way body swap, trailer reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next Freaky Friday movie will feature a four-way body swap between family members, the trailer has revealed.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan are returning as mother and daughter characters for Freakier Friday, set decades after the previous movie.

The 2003 film saw Tess Coleman (Curtis) and musician Anna (Lohan) trade places, following reading fortune cookies at a Chinese restaurant.

The sequel sees Anna’s daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), and soon to be stepdaughter, Lily Davies (Sophia Hammons), along with mother and daughter all wake up in each other’s bodies.

In the trailer, Tess and Anna are told they “learned a lesson, a lesson that might serve you again”, swapping each others’ bodies, by a fortune teller, played by Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Vanessa Bayer.

It then appears to show the four female characters waking up to discover that Anna and Harper have swapped places, along with Lily and Tess.

A teaser montage is then shown of them acting as each other at concerts, playing sports, when Anna’s former love interest Jake (Chad Michael Murray) shows up on a motorcycle and coming out with a plan to switch back.

One Tree Hill’s Murray and NCIS actor Mark Harmon are reprising their roles in the sequel, while The Good Place and The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto has joined the cast as Lily’s father Eric Davies.

The 2003 previous film is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, and was previously turned into a 1976 movie starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

It is one of the many movies including Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen that turned 38-year-old Lohan into a household name, before she took a partial step back following years of tabloid attention.

Her return to the screen has included a rom-com deal with Netflix which featured 2022’s Falling For Christmas, this year’s Irish Wish and festive film – Our Little Secret.

Lohan, a child star, rose to fame in a 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, in which she played estranged twin sisters.

Curtis, who won a best supporting Academy Award for science fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once, is also known for slasher film Halloween and its sequels, along with drama My Girl, and True Lies.

Freakier Friday will be released on August 8, Disney said.