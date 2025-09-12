Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While many young people hit the dance floor to modern pop, Ellie Potts and her friends in Hampshire are stepping back in time, embracing the intricate steps of English country dances popular more than 200 years ago.

As the music begins, around two dozen men and women perform graceful curtsies and bows, extending gloved hands to their partners before moving in precise circles and elaborate patterns.

Like many of her fellow Hampshire Regency Dancers, Ms Potts is a devoted admirer of Jane Austen and the entire Regency period.

Beyond studying the books and screen adaptations, they also research the music, make their own period dresses, and immerse themselves in dances Austen and her characters would have enjoyed centuries ago.

"I’ve been interested in Jane Austen since I was about 8 or 9," said Ms Potts, 25.

"I mainly joined (the dance group) so I can have balls and things to go to in my costumes, but I really got into it. I’ve been surprised how much I enjoy the dancing."

open image in gallery There’s no shortage of grand costumed balls and historical dancing this year, which marks the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth ( Getty Images )

This year, marking the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth, there is no shortage of grand costumed balls and historical dancing events for fans like Ms Potts to attend.

This weekend, thousands of fans who call themselves “Janeites” are descending on the city of Bath for a 10-day festival celebrating the beloved author of Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.

The highlight is a Regency costumed promenade on Saturday, where some 2,000 people in their finest bonnets, bows and costumes will parade through the streets of Bath.

Organisers say the extravaganza holds the Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed in Regency costumes.”

Fans descend from all over the world

open image in gallery Members of the Hampshire Regency Dancers practice dance in Winchester, England, Sept. 10, 2025, ahead of the 10 days Jane Austen Festival starting on Friday ( Associated Press/Joanna Chan )

Bonny Wise, from Indiana, is attending her sixth Jane Austen festival in Bath. This time, she’s bringing four period dresses she made, and will lead a tour group of 25 Austen enthusiasts from all over the United States.

“I started planning a tour four years ago, when I realised this was a big year for Jane,” said Wise, 69. She credited the 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility with sparking her obsession.

“That movie just opened up a whole new world for me,” she said. “You start with the books, the movies, then you start getting into the hats, the tea, the manners … one thing just led to another.”

Wise said she loves the wit, humor and social observations in Austen’s books. She also finds the author’s own life story inspiring.

“I admire Jane and what she managed as a woman in that era, her perseverance and her process of becoming an author,” she said.

The Jane Austen Society of North America, the world’s largest organisation devoted to the author, says it has seen a recent influx of younger fans, though most of its members — 5,000 to date — skew older.

“We’re growing all the time because Jane Austen is timeless,” said Mary Mintz, the group’s president. “We have members from Japan, India. They come from every continent except Antarctica.”

The Bridgerton effect

open image in gallery Members of the Hampshire Regency Dancers practice dance in Winchester ( Associated Press )

Many festival-goers will be making a pilgrimage to Steventon, the small village in rural Hampshire, southern England, where Austen was born in 1775.

The author lived in Bath, a fashionable spa town in the 18th and 19th centuries, for five years. Two of her novels, Persuasion and Northanger Abbey, feature scenes set in the World Heritage city.

Bath is also the filming location for parts of Bridgerton, Netflix’s wildly popular modern take on period drama based loosely on the Regency period, the decade when the future King George IV stood in as prince regent because his father was deemed unfit to rule due to mental illness.

Thanks to the show, Austen and Regency style — think romantic flowing gowns, elegant ballrooms and high society soirees — have become trendy for a new generation.

“I think Jane Austen is on the rise,” Potts said. “She’s definitely become more popular since Bridgerton”

Stepping back in time together

open image in gallery Participants in the annual Jane Austen Regency Costumed Parade walk through the city centre to celebrate the author’s life and works ( Getty Images )

In a church hall in Winchester, a few streets away from where Austen was buried, the Hampshire Regency Dancers gather weekly to practice for the many performances they’re staging this year in honor of the author.

The group selects dances that appear in screen adaptations of Austen’s novels, and members go to painstaking detail to ensure their costumes, down to the buttons and stitching, are authentic-looking.

“We go to a lot of trouble to get things as close to the original as possible,” said Chris Oswald, a retired lawyer who now chairs the group.

“For me it’s about getting a better understanding of what life was like then, and in the process of doing that getting a better understanding of Jane Austen herself.”

Oswald is passionate about his group’s showcases in Hampshire, or what he jokingly calls “Jane Austen land.”

open image in gallery Chris Oswald, chair of the Hampshire Regency Dancers, holds up a period costume he made during a dance practice session of Hampshire Regency Dancers in Winchester, England, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan) ( Associated Press/Joanna Chan )

“People get quite touched because they are walking where Jane Austen actually walked. They dance in a room that Jane Austen danced in,” he said. “For people who are very into Jane Austen, that’s extremely special.”

Many “Janeites” say they get huge enjoyment in making Austen's words and imagery come to life in a community of like-minded people.

Lisa Timbs, a pianist who researches the music in Austen’s life and performs it on an antique pianoforte, puts it succinctly: She and her Regency friends are "stepping back in time together.”

“I think it’s an escape for a lot of people,” Timbs added. “Perhaps it's to escape the speed, noise and abrasiveness of the era in which we find ourselves, and a longing to return to the elegance and indulgent pleasures of what was really a very fleeting period in history.”