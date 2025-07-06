Jane Austen would be annoyed women still do not have equality – Lucy Worsley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TV historian has said she thinks Jane Austen would be disappointed that women do not have equality in 2025.

Lucy Worsley was speaking at Austen’s birthplace in Steventon, Hampshire, at a country fair to mark 250 years since the novelist was born.

Austen’s novels include Sense And Sensibility, Pride And Prejudice and Emma.

Worsley said: “It’s such a special feeling to be on the spot where she herself walked and everybody here agrees with me, everybody here really loves Jane Austen.”

The historian said she thinks Austen “changed the world”, adding: “Although she was a novelist, and she gives entertainment and her books are funny, I think they have a serious message that was very important then and now, which is that women shouldn’t have to marry for money. In Jane Austen novels, that’s always what happens.

“In the world of Pride And Prejudice, women and men were not equal. In the world of today, women and men are still not equal.

“It’s 250 years later but we’re still not where we should be with our society. So if Jane Austen were to be here in the world today, I think that she’d say, ‘hmm, I thought things would have been better than they are for women’.”

Actor Adrian Lukis, who played George Wickham in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride And Prejudice, was also at the event.

Lukis said he was offered a different role originally, then Wickham became available, and he screen-tested and got that, which he called a “wonderful part” in a “fabulous book”.

He added: “I’ve just done a Q&A for an hour to the audience, and having people say how much it means to their family that they all sit down at Christmas with their grandparents, and they’ve watched it for years, and it’s just a wonderful series. And I’m very proud to have been a part of it.”

Lukis said Austen’s novels are “wonderful stories driven by a compelling narrative” and praised the “quality of her writing and her observation”.

Of Wickham, Lukis said: “He’s not a great guy, but what he is is charming and really good fun. And I always say, if at the end of the evening you spent with Wickham in a bar or a restaurant, you would have had a fantastic time, it’s just at the end of the evening, he will say, ‘I’m so sorry I forgot my money’. That’s what you expect from Wickham.

“Darcy would sit there being all pompous and proud and serious and would pick up the bill, but you’d have a better time with Wickham.”